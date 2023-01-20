Gr Noida: 3 booked for gang-raping Class 12 student for 5 months

New Delhi: Three people have been booked by police for allegedly gang-raping a student of Class 12 in Greater Noida for past five months after blackmailing her through her obscene video. While police are yet to make any arrest, the victim was sent to medical examination on Thursday, police officials said.



As per the complaint filed by victim’s mother, her daughter, aged 19, was raped by three men for past five months after an accused shot an obscene video of her and roped in two of his associates to rape her multiple times. Police have registered a case under sections 376D (punishment for gang-rape), 354 (criminal assault on woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three persons.

“Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused who are at large. We have recorded the statements provided by the victim and compliant received from her mother. The video mentioned in complaint will also be recovered and appropriate actions will be taken up in the case,” Dinesh Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida said.

According to the complaint, one of the accused befriended the victim and later made an obscene video that he allegedly used to blackmail and rape her. However, the victim got courage and narrated the ordeal to her mother after getting traumatised for several months.