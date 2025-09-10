Gr Noida: 22-year-old MBA student shot dead in hostel

Greater Noida: A 22-year -old MBA student was shot dead by his close friend inside a private hostel room in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area on Tuesday afternoon. The accused later attempted suicide by shooting himself and is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition.Police identified the deceased as Deepak Kumar (22), a resident of Chilkuluri in Andhra Pradesh. The injured accused has been identified as Devansh Chauhan (23), hailing from Agra’s Bhagwan Talkies area. While Deepak was pursuing an MBA course, Devansh was enrolled in a PGDM programme at the same institute. Fellow students described them as close friends.

The incident occurred around noon in Knowledge Park Phase-III. According to officials, a security guard raised an alarm after hearing groaning sounds from a locked hostel room. The hostel warden rushed to the spot but was unable to open the door. When repeated attempts failed, staff members used a ladder to climb to the balcony and peeped inside. They were shocked to see both students lying in a pool of blood. The glass window was broken to gain entry, after which the door was opened from inside.

Deepak was shot dead in the head, while friend Devansh sustained a similar injury and is in intensive care. Police recovered a licensed revolver, cartridges, and electronics. Initial investigation suggests an argument led to the shooting and attempted suicide; further probe is underway.