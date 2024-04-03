Gr Noida: 16-year-old maid dies after falling from 8th floor

NOIDA: A 16-year-old girl, working as maid at a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida West, died after falling from the eight floor of a building on Tuesday, said police officials. The incident took place at VVIP homes Society of Gaur City 2 under Bisrakh police station area. Subsequently, a huge crowd of women house helps gathered outside the society to stage a protest.



According to police, the deceased girl worked as a maid in few residential apartments of the society. “The security guards of society informed police and a team rushed to the spot. Upon checking CCTV footage, police found that the girl entered the society with her mother around 8:15 am and at around 9 am she was seen going to the 19th floor,” said Hirdesh Kathuria, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida.

“Police is investigating to find out more about the incident. The houses in which she was working are being questioned and further legal action will be taken,” the ADCP added.

Her family alleged that she has been molested and sexually harassed as her clothes were torn. “We have been working in the society for past one year. My daughter was fine on Tuesday morning and I cannot believe that she can commit suicide. I was working at a house when another maid informed me about the incident.”