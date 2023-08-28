Govt’s zero tolerance policy towards drugs with ‘Operation Kavach’

New Delhi: In a resolute bid to eradicate the drug menace, the government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with unwavering support from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has employed a “Zero Tolerance” policy towards narcotics.



The relentless pursuit of this policy has culminated in a series of operations, collectively termed ‘Operation Kavach’, orchestrated by Delhi Police under the guidance of Delhi Police chief Sanjay Arora.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP Crime Branch, said that the latest chapter, “Operation Kavach 3.0” unveiled in July and August 2023, showcases a refined strategy that zeroes in on the targeted active peddlers operating within the city.

Employing a month-long series of raids, the operation brought together 25 specialised police teams from the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Crime Branch. As a result, 39 drug offenders were apprehended in 14 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases, with most involving significant commercial quantities.

The outcomes of these relentless efforts have been impressive, as reflected in the recovered contraband. The seizures included approximately 2.939 kilograms of heroin, 315.7 kilograms of ganja, 107 grams of organic ganja, 1.589 kilograms of Charas, 983.5 grams of Cannabis oil, 238.17 kilograms of doda post, 203.701 grams of MDMA/Crystal, 1.217 kilograms of Opium, and 120 MDMA tablets.

These actions represent a significant victory in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, Yadav said.

The primary objective of ‘Operation Kavach’ has been to safeguard the youth and children from the perils of drugs. While the focus remains resolutely on the supply side of the drug trade, the operation also calls upon all sectors of society to contribute.

Parents, teachers, and social reformers are urged to play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the severe consequences of drug addiction and to prevent the youth from succumbing to this grave menace, Yadav mentioned.

Yadav affirmed that the comprehensive approach is delivering substantial results.

The operation’s impact has reverberated through the drug peddling community, causing a disruption in their activities and fostering a sense of apprehension. A shift in modus operandi among major drug traffickers, such as resorting to smaller quantities transported in inconspicuous ways, signifies the effectiveness of these operations.