Govt’s Rozgar Budget (2022-23) yet to take final shape: Report

The AAP government’s ambitious Rozgar Budget (2022-23) presented in Delhi Assembly is yet to take shape, according to the outcome budget report of the government for first two quarters of the current financial year.

Several of the schemes announced by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Assembly for employment generation, including the food truck policy, market redevelopment, Rozgar Bazar portal, Delhi Bazar, among others, are at various levels of approvals, said the outcome budget report of first two quarters (April June and July-September) of 2022-23.

Under the Rozgar Bazar portal for which Rs 12 crore was allocated in the budget, the cumulative number of employers and job seekers registered by September 2022, was 65,617 and 15,48,227, respectively. As against 10,31,277 cumulative job vacancies posted on the portal, the details of placements were not shared in the report.

The Food Truck policy was notified in October 2022 as a scheme of tourism department. The draft policy is under review, the report said.

Under the scheme for redevelopment of five iconic markets of Delhi into attractive tourist destinations, Rs 100 crore was allocated in the budget. The five markets — Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Khari Bawli, Lajpat Nagar and Kirti Nagar — have been identified.

Redevelopment of Dill food hubs at Chandni Chowk and Majnu ka Tila was to be taken up with a budget allocation of Rs 20 crore. Cabinet approval on both the market redevelopment and food hub redevelopment projects is to be taken, the report said.

Another important scheme of Rozgar budget was virtual market place Dilli Bazar for which Rs 20 crore was allocated. The outcome budget report for April-September showed that request for proposal (RFQ) for the scheme has been received and under examination.

A cabinet note on Dilli Bazaar is under under submission, said the report.

The Council of Minister, in its meeting on May 10, 2022 had approved the start up policy of Delhi. Certain modifications are being put up for approval of the Cabinet, the report said.