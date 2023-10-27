Govt’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign back in action

New Delhi: In a significant step towards addressing the escalating issue of vehicular pollution, Environment minister Gopal Rai launched the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign at the ITO intersection on Thursday.



The campaign aims to reduce pollution caused by vehicles by encouraging drivers to switch off their engines while waiting at red lights.

The campaign’s launch was marked by an event at the ITO intersection, where Environment minister Gopal Rai engaged with drivers, spreading awareness about the importance of participating in the campaign.

The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign is scheduled to continue with events at Barakhamba Road on October 28 and Chandgi Ram Akhara Chowk on October 30. On November 2, the campaign will be extended to all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi. Additionally, on November 3, the government plans to educate schoolchildren about the campaign through 2000 Eco Clubs.

Rai explained the significance of this campaign, stating, “The Delhi government has initiated a green war room against pollution, alongside an anti-dust campaign to reduce dust-related pollution. Furthermore, to combat stubble burning, bio-decomposers are being sprayed across 5000 acres of farmland. Now, we are launching the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign.”

He went on to highlight the environmental benefits of the campaign, saying, “According to a survey conducted by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15-20 per cent if all drivers turn off their engines at red lights. This simple action can have a significant impact.”

This initiative is part of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comprehensive 15-point winter action plan to combat pollution in the city. Vehicular pollution, dust, and biomass burning have been identified as key contributors to the air pollution in Delhi. In response, the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign has been introduced.

To illustrate the importance of this effort, minister Rai provided an example stating, “During a typical journey, a driver may encounter 8-10 traffic signals. If a red light lasts for 2 minutes and the engines remain on, unnecessary fuel is burned for 25-30 minutes. We must overcome the mindset that other vehicles will overtake us when the light turns green if our engines are off.”

Rai reinforced the importance of the campaign and appealed to Delhiites, saying, “We urge the residents of Delhi to join this campaign alongside Paryavaran Mitra, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and Delhi’s Eco-Clubs. Your participation can make a valuable contribution to reducing unnecessary fuel consumption and, consequently, pollution in the city.”

The ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign has its foundation in scientific studies conducted across India, which show that stopping engines at red lights can notably reduce pollution levels. A study conducted by scientists from CSIR and the Central Road Research Institute in 2019 indicated that failing to switch off vehicle engines at specific intersections can lead to a 9 per cent increase in pollution levels on those roads.