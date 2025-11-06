Govt warns PWD officials over project delays

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced strict accountability measures within the Public Works Department (PWD), warning that officials responsible for project delays will now face disciplinary action. Under the new directive, project managers will be directly answerable for any lapse in timelines and will be required to submit written explanations for delays. The reasons cited will also be recorded in their personal service reports. As the state’s largest executing agency, the PWD handles the majority of Delhi government’s development works, ranging from roads and flyovers to hospitals and schools. However, many of these projects have suffered from sluggish execution in recent years, resulting in significant cost overruns and wasted resources.

Despite earlier instructions to begin work only after securing all clearances and approvals, several projects were launched prematurely and later stalled. Officials have also been criticized for poor planning and lack of coordination, particularly in hospital infrastructure projects that remain incomplete due to funding issues. According to government sources, the new administration has taken a tough stance to ensure that upcoming projects are executed efficiently. The aim is to eliminate procedural delays and enhance project accountability at every level. Officials have been directed to thoroughly verify all approvals and clearances before commencing any work.

The government’s latest order makes it clear that any disruption or delay caused by negligence or incomplete paperwork will invite action. “Every officer must ensure that all required sanctions are in place before execution begins,” a senior official said, emphasizing that excuses will no longer be tolerated. By holding officials personally responsible, the BJP-led Delhi government hopes to bring greater discipline and transparency to the PWD, ensuring that future development works are completed within schedule and without cost escalation.