Govt unveils ideathon to link student talent with industrial policy

New Delhi: The Delhi Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has launched Industrial Ideathon 2025, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering students to contribute innovative solutions to real-world industrial challenges. Organised by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) in collaboration with the Netaji Subhash University of Technology (NSUT), the ideathon invites interdisciplinary student teams to compete and collaborate in shaping Delhi’s industrial future.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the initiative as a mission to bridge the gap between youth innovation and policy action. “Industrial Ideathon 2025 is part of our mission to bring young innovators into the heart of industrial policymaking. Delhi’s youth has the talent and imagination we need to solve the real challenges faced by our industries,” he said. He further emphasized that the initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to digital transformation, youth empowerment, and inclusive entrepreneurship.

Registrations are open from July 14 to August 4 through the official website [www.industrialideathondelhi.com](http://www.industrialideathondelhi.com). The event will take place in two phases. The preliminary round will be held on August 13 and 14 at NSUT, where shortlisted teams will engage in an eight-hour challenge and present their concepts to a panel of experts.

The grand finale (August 18–20) will see top teams present solutions on MSMEs, tech, logistics, and ease of business. Over 120 teams will compete; all participants receive certificates.