Govt unveils ambitious redevelopment plan for Bhorgarh Industrial Area under PPP model

New Delhi: In a move aimed at reviving Delhi’s industrial infrastructure, the state government has announced the redevelopment of the Bhorgarh Industrial Area (Bawana Phase II) through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The plan is expected to bring long-overdue infrastructural upgrades to the area while also addressing environmental concerns, as per an official release issued by the Office of Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Calling it a landmark decision, Industries Minister Sirsa said the Bhorgarh redevelopment will mark a significant turning point for Delhi’s industrial landscape. “This initiative will reshape Bhorgarh into a modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable industrial hub. We are finally addressing the long-pending demands of the industrial community, which have been neglected for over ten years,” he said.

Under the PPP model, a private concessionaire will be brought on board to handle comprehensive infrastructure development and maintenance. This includes the repair and upkeep of roads, construction of stormwater drains, installation of smart LED lighting and CCTV surveillance systems, and effective waste management mechanisms. The concessionaire will also be tasked with enhancing green cover and implementing air pollution control measures in the area. Sirsa emphasised that the redevelopment of Bhorgarh is not just a physical overhaul but a strategic step towards economic and ecological sustainability. “We are aligning our industrial infrastructure with the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’, an economically robust and environmentally conscious capital city,” he said. This redevelopment initiative is part of a broader industrial revamp planned by the Delhi government. Alongside Bhorgarh, ten other industrial zones, including Okhla, Patparganj, Badli, Nangloi, Wazirpur, and Jhilmil, are slated for similar redevelopment. The government has already initiated the process of setting up Project Management Units (PMUs) for these areas, with tenders issued and pre-bid consultations underway. The move draws inspiration from the successful PPP-led upgrades carried out in the Bawana and Narela Industrial Areas. “These projects have demonstrated the effectiveness of the PPP model in improving cleanliness, maintenance, and overall infrastructure. We plan to replicate this model across all industrial areas managed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC),” the statement noted.

To enhance the ecological footprint of the project, the Delhi government has also announced a massive plantation drive for 2025–26. The plan includes the planting of 85,000 green units, comprising 25,000 trees, 50,000 shrubs, and 10,000 bamboo plants, reinforcing the government’s commitment to green industrial development. Highlighting the expansive role of the private partner, Sirsa said the concessionaire will be responsible for ensuring pothole-free roads, uninterrupted drainage systems, energy-efficient lighting, and round-the-clock CCTV-based monitoring. “We aim to transform these industrial spaces into world-class zones that not only boost economic activity but also reflect sustainable urban development,” he concluded. The redevelopment blueprint is expected to be fully implemented within a year across all DSIIDC-administered industrial areas, marking a bold shift in the capital’s industrial planning framework.