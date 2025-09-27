Govt trains 170 officers from 15 agencies on dust control

New Delhi: In a bid to curb Delhi’s dust pollution, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and in coordination with the RaahGiri Foundation, organised a one-day “Breath of Change – Clean Air Dialogue” workshop on Friday. The event trained over 170 officers from 15 agencies, including MCD, DDA, NDMC, PWD, NHAI, CPWD, DMRC, DJB, BSES, TPDDL, IGL, and Delhi Police, on integrating dust abatement measures into road redevelopment and “Complete Streets” design.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, addressing the participants, said, “Our message is simple: implement well, measure honestly, and maintain consistently; that is how Delhi will win the fight against dust pollution.” He stressed that execution on the ground is critical to the success of policies envisioned under the Rekha Gupta-led government.

The workshop provided technical training on topographical and contour surveys, surface audits, vegetation mapping, and utility surveys, alongside preparation of scientifically benchmarked Detailed Project Reports (DPRs). The CAQM Resource Lab also demonstrated best practices and design standards for sustainable road development.

Officials said the Complete Streets model not only targets dust but also tackles waste burning, vehicular emissions, and promotes sustainable transport.

The programme concluded with an IEC activity where officers conducted mock audits and prepared city-specific action frameworks. Sirsa added that Delhi’s initiatives have received positive feedback from CAQM, reinforcing the government’s resolve to build resilient, pollution-free urban infrastructure.