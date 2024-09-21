Govt to unveil Winter Action Plan on Sep 27

New Delhi: Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai said on Friday the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution in the city in the coming months with steps like the odd-even scheme and artificial rain will be released on September 27. According to a statement, the government, for the first time, will use drone technology this year to monitor pollution at 13 identified hotspots across Delhi.

“The Winter Action Plan, set to be unveiled on September 27, targets pollution hotspots, vehicle and dust pollution, industrial emissions, and introduces innovative emergency measures such as the odd-even vehicle scheme and artificial rain to combat severe pollution spells,” it said.

The plan, based on 21 key focus points, was prepared following a meeting between the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) that was chaired by Gopal Rai at the Secretariat on Friday.