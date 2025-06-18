Govt to transform polluted drain into solar power corridor

New Delhi: In an ambitious bid to blend environmental rehabilitation with clean energy production, the Delhi government is preparing to turn the polluted Najafgarh drain into a solar power corridor. The initiative, which combines climate resilience, renewable energy goals, and infrastructure optimization, is being seen as one of the most innovative urban sustainability projects the capital has undertaken.

Power minister Ashish Sood confirmed that the project, originally suggested by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in April 2023, is now at the final planning stage. “We’re not just looking at this as a power project,” Sood said. “This is about setting a new template for how urban spaces even the most neglected ones can be reinvented. This drain, once synonymous with pollution, will now become a source of clean energy and water conservation.”

Under the proposed canal-top solar initiative, solar panels will be mounted over stretches of the Najafgarh drain to generate 30 megawatts (MW) of electricity. The first phase will see installations over a 6-kilometre segment between Dhansa border and Ghummanhera, targeting an initial output of 5MW. Eventually, multiple solar “pockets” will be developed across the 51-km long drain to reach full capacity.

The project is being conceptualized under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Power generated from the canal-top solar installations will be fed directly to Delhi’s electricity distribution companies (discoms), helping ease the city’s growing power demand, which recently peaked at 8,423 MW.

“This is a win-win,” said a senior official from the Delhi Power Department. “We’re cutting down on water loss, utilizing dead space, and pushing forward Delhi’s solar mission. Most importantly, this gives new life to a drain that was once an eyesore.”

The installation of panels is expected to reduce water evaporation from the drain by acting as a shield from sunlight and wind. Officials estimate the conservation of nearly 270 million litres of water annually, which could be diverted into Yamuna rejuvenation efforts.

Urban development experts say the project could mark a paradigm shift. “This is a rare example of climate-smart urban infrastructure,” said environmental expert Dr. Ruchika Verma. “It tackles multiple issues, land constraint,

renewable energy generation, and pollution in one integrated solution. If successful, it

could be replicated across other Indian cities.”

Moreover, this project complements the larger Yamuna cleaning initiative. The Najafgarh drain, a major source of pollution for the Yamuna, is already undergoing desilting, riverfront beautification, and sewage treatment upgrades. Officials, however, admitted that only 44% of desilting work has been completed so far.

While feasibility studies were conducted last year under the previous administration, the project had stalled. With the current government’s renewed push, the solar project is now being viewed as a critical component of Delhi’s 2027 goal of tripling its solar capacity from 1,500MW to 4,500MW.

“Delhi cannot afford to sit back anymore,” Minister Sood emphasised. “Our power demands are rising, our climate goals are urgent, and our water bodies need help. This project touches all those areas.”

Officials are currently working on structural assessments to ensure solar panel installations will not obstruct maintenance operations or exacerbate existing water flow issues. “We are being extremely cautious with design. The panels on one side will be slightly wider than the other to maintain balance and prevent engineering faults,” said a consultant

involved in the project. Public consultations are expected in the next few weeks to ensure local stakeholders are informed. Meanwhile, the government is exploring additional sites, including segments of the Barapullah drain and parts of the Agra canal for similar interventions. “Najafgarh is our pilot,” said Sood.