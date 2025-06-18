Govt to take care of all facilities for ‘Shiv bhakts’ during Kanwar Yatra: CM Gupta

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced that issues faced by the Kanwar committees will be solved through a single-window system and stressed that the government will take care of all the facilities for the “Shiv bhakts”.

The Kanwar Yatra is one of the most significant religious traditions of North India where millions of devotees collect the holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Gangotri and other sacred places to offer at the Shiva temples in the Hindi month of Saavan. Every year, thousands of kanwar devotees pass through Delhi en route to other states. Delhi Cabinet ministers and senior officials have been entrusted with key responsibilities, according to an official statement.

Earlier in the day, Gupta met with office-bearers of various Kanwar camp committees across Delhi and reviewed the issues they face and the facilities they require. She said the government will oversee the arrangements through its ministers, District Development Committee chairpersons and the DM.