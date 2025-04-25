Govt to table cloud-seeding proposal

New Delhi: Facing mounting air pollution concerns, the Delhi government is preparing to trial artificial rain through cloud-seeding as part of a broader plan to curb the city’s deteriorating air quality. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the proposal is nearly finalised and will be placed before the Cabinet for approval soon.

Officials hope to carry out the cloud-seeding trial during peak summer on the city’s outskirts. The experiment, if successful, could be used as an emergency response to rising pollution levels in the Capital.

“We are in the final stage of planning and will seek the necessary approvals after Cabinet clearance. Our goal is to see if artificial rain can offer short-term relief during high-pollution periods,” Sirsa said. “It’s not a long-term fix but could be a useful emergency measure.”

The cloud-seeding project will require clearances from at least 12 agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and Airports Authority of India. Officials say coordination is already underway to ensure a smooth process.

In parallel with the cloud-seeding proposal, the Delhi Environment Department is preparing to launch an updated pollution control strategy focused on digitisation, real-time monitoring, and enforcement. The new plan, expected next week, will introduce high-tech surveillance at key pollution sources, including construction zones and high-traffic areas.

Sirsa said the updated strategy will include AI-powered monitoring tools and a centralised digital dashboard to track air quality, emissions, and compliance with environmental norms. “With technology-driven solutions, we aim to keep pollution in check while ensuring transparency and reducing disruption for citizens,” he noted.

The government also plans strict enforcement at 13 identified pollution hotspots. Cameras will be installed for surveillance, and polluting vehicles may face restrictions at city entry points. Measures like fuel denial to non-compliant vehicles are also being considered.

“Delhi’s pollution crisis demands immediate and innovative solutions,” Sirsa said. “Whether through digitised tracking or artificial rain, we are committed to acting swiftly to protect public health and the environment.”