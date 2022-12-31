Govt to study impact of jeans dyeing units on env

New Delhi: The Delhi government will study the environmental impact of units engaged in dyeing or washing of garments and metal surface treatment activities such as electroplating and phosphating.

According to officials, effluents from such small scale units operating in non-conforming and residential areas

in Delhi flow directly into the Yamuna, increasing its pollution load.

Most of these units operate without permission and effluent treatment plants. Their effluents have high concentrations of ammonia and phosphates, one of the primary reasons behind the thick foam on the river water.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has called for proposals from academic institutions in this regard by February 28.

According to a notice on the DPCC website, the study will ascertain how much water is being used by these units and the capacity of the treatment plants and water bodies in

their areas.