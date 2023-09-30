Govt to set up RO-ATMs in city locations dependent on water tankers

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Water minister Saurabh Bhardwaj and officials from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), conducted a review meeting focused on several critical aspects of water management and cleanliness in the city.

The meeting highlighted the successful implementation of RO-ATMs in various locations, leading to directives from Kejriwal to extend their deployment to areas where water tankers are currently the primary source of supply.

Kejriwal expressed his optimism regarding the RO-ATM initiative, stating, “So far, RO plants have been installed in several areas, with promising results. With the help of these Water ATMs, each person can take 20 litres of water per day.” He subsequently instructed DJB officials to expedite the identification of additional areas suitable for RO-ATM installations, reducing the reliance on water tankers in the city.

Furthermore, the CM emphasised the significance of cleaning the Yamuna River and urged DJB to provide a comprehensive plan to achieve this goal by June 2024. He noted, “We are deeply committed to completely clean the Yamuna by June 2024.” Kejriwal also directed various tasks aimed at improving water supply, water recycling, and sewage treatment.