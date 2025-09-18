Govt to set up 75K health camps under ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign

New Delhi: Marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday witnessed the virtual launch of the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’, a flagship initiative focused on women’s health and nutrition. The nationwide campaign, inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, will see the organisation of more than 75,000 health camps across the country until 2 October.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined the programme virtually from the Delhi Secretariat. In her address, she praised the Prime Minister’s leadership, remarking, “Modi ji has shown the strength of a father through bold decisions such as the Surgical Strike, removal of Article 370, GST reform, and decisive COVID-19 measures, while also displaying the care of a mother through initiatives on women’s nutrition, sanitation, and dignity.”

Speaking at the event, Anupriya Patel said, “The Prime Minister has dedicated his birthday to launching the largest public movement for maternal and child health and nutrition. A healthy woman forms the foundation of an empowered family.” She added that the government’s priority remained safe motherhood, institutional deliveries, affordable sanitary products, nutrition programmes, and vaccination.

The campaign will provide free screenings for anemia, diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, sickle cell disease, and cancer, along with vaccination and maternal health services. Nutrition guidance and awareness activities will also be integrated into these camps. Patel urged women to come forward, stating, “Over 75,000 health camps will be organised nationwide, offering screenings, vaccinations, and nutrition guidance. I encourage every woman to participate actively.”

Furthermore, the Chief Minister also highlighted the transformative impact of schemes like Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, and women-led housing initiatives. Sharing her own health journey, she said, “I personally overcame anemia, and I know the importance of raising awareness about malnutrition among women and children.”

Under the Abhiyan, more than one lakh health camps will be set up at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and Community Health Centres, monitored through the SASHAKT portal with community participation facilitated via Nikshay Mitras.