Govt to set up 200 camps

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is organising camps across the city to provide facilities for the ‘Kanwar Yatra’.



The Kanwar Yatra commences on Tuesday. It will culminate on August 15.

“Like every year, the Delhi government is organising Kanwar camps across Delhi for Kanwariyas where they will be provided all facilities,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi minister Atishi said the government will set up nearly 200 Kanwar camps across the city.

“Most of these camps (85) will be located in east Delhi, north east Delhi, and Shahdara districts, which are the entry points for ‘Kanwariyas’ in Delhi,” she said in a statement.

The Kanwar camps will have waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water supply, medical facilities, and other necessary amenities. All district administrations have been asked to stay on alert during the movement of Kanwariyas and ensure all facilities for them at the designated camps, she said.

“Local dispensaries have been connected to the Kanwar camps to provide medical facilities to the Kanwariyas. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulances have been added for any emergency,” the statement said.

Hospitals have been given specific instructions to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas, it added.

During the ‘shrawan’ month of the Hindu calender, devotees carry waters from holy rivers like the Ganga and offer them at temples of Lord Shiva in many states.

A large number of Kanwariyas reach Delhi every year and some of them go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders. This year, the number is expected to be around 15 to 20 lakh, a police advisory stated.