Govt to SC: Over 1.2 mn Delhi vehicles now have colour-coded stickers

New Delhi: The Delhi government has informed the Supreme Court that over 1.2 million vehicles have been fitted with colour-coded stickers indicating fuel type. This update follows a Supreme Court directive from January 27, mandating compliance for all vehicles, including those registered before April 2019, when the rule was first introduced under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The government stated that sticker implementation is ongoing and aims to cover all 2.5 million eligible vehicles, excluding two-wheelers and e-rickshaws. The Supreme Court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka, reviewed the matter and scheduled further hearings for next week.

Colour-coded stickers are categorised as blue for petrol and CNG, orange for diesel, and grey for other fuel types. These stickers, issued alongside high-security registration plates, help enforce pollution control measures. To ensure compliance, the Delhi government has introduced fines ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000 for first-time violations, increasing up to ₹10,000 or imprisonment for repeat offences. Between October 2024 and February 2025, 2,896 fines were issued for missing stickers, while 1,182 violations were recorded for the absence of high-security plates.

Since coming to power in February, the BJP-led Delhi government has intensified enforcement. Officials have been instructed to halt vehicle-related services, including ownership transfers, for non-compliant vehicles. From February 27, vehicles without both stickers and high-security plates are barred from obtaining a pollution-under-control certificate.

NCR states reported varying compliance rates, with Haryana at 67 per cent, Rajasthan at 82 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh at 52 per cent. Of the 18 million vehicles registered since 2019, 17 million now have high-security plates, bringing national compliance to 52 per cent.