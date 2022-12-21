Govt to run 10-day anti-open burning campaign: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: The Delhi government announced a special campaign against open burning to curb the rising pollution levels in the Capital.



The officials have been instructed to run an 'Anti-Open Burning Special Campaign' for the next 10 days, the State's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The Minister directed department officials to run an 'Anti Open Burning Special Campaign' for the next 10 days for which over 600 teams composed of members from DPCC, revenue and other departments will work together, a senior official of the environment department told Millennium post.

Around 611 teams of DPCC, MCD, Revenue, I & FC and other departments will take action on the ground. The Environment Minister directed all the agencies and RWAs to provide heaters to the employees and guards posted on night duty.

The official added that the Minister is very keen on seeing the results of the campaign and will be monitoring it himself.

"To stop the incidents of open burning in Delhi, the government has started a special 'Anti Open Burning Campaign'. A total of 611 teams have been assigned the responsibility for this. These teams will work together day and night. Staying at ground zero, all the teams will ensure that there is no open burning anywhere in Delhi and if incidents of burning are found, action will be taken by the teams against the concerned people," Rai said.

Under the campaign, special responsibility has been given to DPCC, MCD, Revenue and Irrigation and Flood Control Department for it.

Rai further said that the 611 teams will monitor it day and night with teams assigned to patrol continuously even at night to control incidents of garbage burning. He said that the government has succeeded in reducing pollution with the cooperation of the people and the government is running several campaigns to reduce pollution.

"We have been asked to report any incident of garbage burning immediately and strict action will be taken against the person along with a heavy fine most likely," the official added. Rai appealed to all the agencies and RWAs of Delhi to provide heaters to the employees and guards on night duty so that they do not do open burning.

The Environment Minister appealed to all the residents to register a complaint on the 'Green Delhi' application in case of any incident of open burning so that the incident of open burning reaches the department in the least possible time and the department can take action against them.