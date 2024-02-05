Govt to provide spl edu teachers with digital resource library

New Delhi: In a significant move towards inclusive education, the Delhi government has unveiled plans to provide special education teachers with a comprehensive digital resource library.

This initiative aims to support ongoing formative assessments for the 17,000 children with special needs enrolled in state-run schools.

The Inclusive Education Branch of the Delhi government is currently formulating a functional curriculum that will serve as a unified teaching and learning framework across all government schools for children with special needs. The primary goal of this curriculum is to address not only academic requirements but also to foster the development of essential life skills.

An official from the Delhi government emphasised that, “the functional curriculum recognises the diverse needs of these students, extending beyond academic learning to encompass areas such as activities of daily living, motor functioning, communication, and behavioural management.” The success of the inclusive education program hinges on effectively meeting these multifaceted needs.

The digital resource library, designed to be accessible and inclusive, will be integrated into a compliant learning management system. Approximately 1,900 special education teachers, including both regular and guest educators, will benefit from this digital repository.

To ensure effective implementation, the government’s proposal outlines plans for a specialized agency to establish the digital resource library. The agency will also conduct training sessions for 100 master trainers or special education teachers, equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate the learning management system.

Notably, the functional curriculum is not solely focused on academic achievements, it also aims to prepare children with disabilities for future employability. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has engaged in consultative interactions with representatives from various industries to identify areas where children can develop skills that enhance their employability. The curriculum is being tailored to each field of disability, enabling children to acquire skills aligned with their interests and talents. The digital resource library is poised to be a crucial tool for educators, providing them with the necessary resources to effectively train and empower children with special needs.

An official from the Delhi government highlighted the overarching objective of ensuring that children with special needs receive specialized attention through a functional curriculum. The ultimate aim is to equip these students with the skills required for independence and success in their future endeavours.