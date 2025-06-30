Govt to provide ₹1.20 cr relief to artisans affected by Delhi Haat fire: Min

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will provide financial relief of Rs 1.20 crore to artisans, whose stalls were destroyed in the fire at Delhi Haat, INA, earlier this year, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Sunday.

A total of 24 stalls were completely gutted in the fire that broke out on the evening of April 30.

Each affected artisan will receive Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia compensation, as announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after the incident.

Mishra said the approval for this assistance has been granted and the disbursal process will begin shortly.

In addition to the financial aid, the government will also provide temporary working space to the artisans.

Mishra announced that all 24 affected artisans will be allotted stalls at Delhi Haat, INA, free of cost for six months -- from July 1 to December 31.

The allotment will be made through a lottery system, he added.

“Our government is committed to safeguarding the interests of artisans and providing them with the necessary support,” Mishra said.

The relief measures aim to help the artisans recover from the loss and resume their livelihood, he added.