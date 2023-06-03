Govt to organise theatre festival for children from June 15

New Delhi: Children will get a chance to learn acting and other theatre skills from the professionals of the National School of Drama during a festival organised by the Delhi government from June 15, officials said on Friday. The 10-day theatre festival is aimed at introducing the young generation to the world of acting during summer vacation.

The festival will be organised by Delhi Tourism Department in collaboration with the NSD from June 15 to 25 at Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti near Rajghat.