Govt to offer collateral-free loans up to Rs 10 crore for entrepreneurs

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday unveiled a new scheme that will allow entrepreneurs in Delhi to avail loans of up to Rs 10 crore without any collateral, emphasising that empowering women in the workforce is vital for the nation’s growth.

Speaking at the launch of a report titled ‘Enhancing Female Entrepreneurs in the MSME Sector in India’ by Pahle India Foundation at the Ambedkar International Centre, Gupta said the government is committed to helping women turn their ideas into thriving ventures.

“Earlier, our population was seen as a burden. But with women stepping forward and contributing equally, it becomes our greatest strength,” she said. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi often reminds us that no nation can progress if half its citizens remain confined within their homes. This is a golden era for women empowerment.” The CM added that the new initiative aims to boost entrepreneurship by ensuring that women with innovative ideas can access financial support without fear of collateral constraints. Meanwhile, a recent study by the Goa Institute of Management has highlighted a persistent gender gap in access to credit.