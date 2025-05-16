Govt to monitor industrial projects using data dashboards via new PMU

New Delhi: In a bid to streamline industrial development and improve project execution, the Delhi government is setting up a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) under its Industries Department, with a focus on data-backed monitoring and operational efficiency, officials confirmed.

The proposed unit, which will function under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), is being designed as an in-house team to track and support industrial projects using digital dashboards and real-time data analytics.

The move marks a shift toward more tech-driven governance in managing Delhi’s industrial infrastructure. The PMU will be operational for a period of three years with an estimated budget of Rs.12 crore. It aims to function as an end-to-end advisory and implementation support cell for

DSIIDC, the nodal agency overseeing industrial development in the city.

A senior official involved in the project said, “The new PMU will act as a strategic think tank. By leveraging performance metrics and real-time dashboards, it will monitor the progress of ongoing industrial projects and recommend corrective action when necessary.”

One of the key roles of the PMU will be to conduct feasibility assessments of DSIIDC projects, including cost-benefit analyses, revenue potential evaluations, and technical studies. The team will also oversee the execution of e-auctions for vacant industrial plots and the redevelopment of underused commercial assets like godowns, shops, and guesthouses. Strategic new-age projects such as co-working hubs, Global Capability Centres, and a Data Centre Park will be among the initiatives the PMU will help design and implement, with a focus on scalability and private sector involvement.