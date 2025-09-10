Govt to microchip 1 million street dogs

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced an ambitious plan to microchip nearly one million street dogs across the city in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the next two years. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, held at the Delhi Secretariat after several years under the chairmanship of Development minister Kapil Mishra.

Senior officials, including Development Commissioner Shurbir Singh and representatives from the Animal Husbandry Department, NDMC and MCD, attended the meeting. The session focused on rabies control, prevention of dog bites, and strengthening animal welfare systems in the Capital. “Strengthening rabies control and dog population management in Delhi through microchipping is our top priority. A dog census and digital monitoring system will be implemented soon to ensure accurate data and stronger planning,” Mishra said. He added that a Delhi State Action Plan on rabies will be presented before World Rabies Day later this month.

The Minister also announced that registration of pet shops will soon be made mandatory. “The Delhi government will soon make the process of registering pet shops mandatory, and a separate monitoring committee is being set up for this. All shops will be required to register as per rules, and strict monitoring will be ensured,” he said.

To strengthen governance, it was decided to set up a Standing Committee, sub-committees and a special monitoring committee. Proposals were also made to transfer funds from the Delhi Advisory Board

for Animal Welfare to the Delhi Animal Welfare Board, alongside staff recruitment and financial approvals.

Mishra further assured that adequate resources will be provided, “If financial assistance is required at any level, the Delhi Government will provide it on priority. Our aim is to ensure that Delhi sets an example for the entire country in the field of animal welfare.”

The government also plans to launch school-level awareness campaigns in collaboration with the Education Department and to form Animal Welfare Committees in every district. An Animal Market Monitoring Committee will also be set up soon.

“During the previous government’s tenure, the Animal Welfare Board did not meet for several years. Today’s meeting has been convened to address all pending issues. All problems related to animals in Delhi will be resolved at the earliest,” Mishra added.