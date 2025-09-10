Govt to mark PM Modi’s 75th B’day with major healthcare push

New Delhi: The Delhi government will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday with a series of new healthcare initiatives aimed at expanding access to medical services in the national capital.As part of a special nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight), the city will see the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and new medical facilities at key hospitals beginning September 17. The campaign will continue until October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

Officials said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the launch of the Arogya Mandirs on September 17, the Prime Minister’s birthday. The state government has lined up upgrades at several hospitals, including the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, the trauma block at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the paediatric wing at Shri Dada Dev Matri, and new facilities at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital. Hospital administrators have been instructed to prepare for immediate use of the newly built blocks to ensure smooth operations. According to government sources, the additional infrastructure is expected to provide relief to thousands of residents, particularly those in under-served parts of the city.

Alongside these inaugurations, the Delhi government also plans to launch or lay the foundation stones for 75 new healthcare services and projects during the fortnight. CM described the campaign as more than a symbolic exercise. “Seva Pakhwada will not be a mere formal event but will ensure implementation of the projects that would be announced. This event is a tribute to the PM’s dedication and selfless service through which he has devoted every moment of his life to the nation’s development,” she said.