Govt to make ‘all-out efforts’ to resolve overage vehicle ban: CM

New Delhi: Amid mounting public anxiety over the ban on End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured residents that her government would make “all out efforts” to resolve the issue. Speaking at the inauguration of Van Mahotsav 2025, the city’s annual tree plantation festival, Gupta emphasised the emotional toll of the vehicle restrictions and promised to take up the matter with relevant authorities.

“This pain of Delhi people is understandable,” Gupta said, addressing a large gathering at the Delhi Ridge. “The Delhi government will make all out efforts for the resolution of this problem. We will raise the voice of people wherever necessary.”

Gupta cited the emotional value many citizens place on their vehicles, particularly those gifted by loved ones. “Some people are emotionally attached to vehicles if they are gifted by a close person, like a father. Such vehicles are just keepsakes, and often they have not been driven many kilometres,” she said.

The new rule, based on a 2018 Supreme Court judgment and a 2014 National Green Tribunal order, bans petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. Since July 1, fuel stations have stopped supplying petrol and diesel to such vehicles, and some were reportedly impounded, sparking public backlash.

During the event, Gupta highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. “This is not just a plantation drive. It is a tribute to nature and a reflection of patriotism. Every citizen must join this people’s movement,” she said.

She further took aim at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing it of neglecting environmental issues. “The previous governments never took part in plantation drives as they never cared for Delhi’s air pollution,” she alleged.

Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa supported Gupta’s remarks, calling Van Mahotsav “a milestone in Delhi’s fight against pollution.” He added, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the then Delhi CM had refused to join it.”

Sirsa said the government aims to plant over 70 lakh trees across Delhi this July, saying the initiative is not just a campaign, but a movement. “Each day of July will witness mass participation of Delhiites, planting a tree in the name of their mother, echoing the deeply personal spirit of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign,” he said.

Gupta urged citizens to take ownership of the city’s environment. “Delhi’s environment is not just the government’s duty but a shared responsibility of every citizen,” she said.

Public Works minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and South Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj also joined the event, reinforcing the government’s commitment to sustainability and public involvement.