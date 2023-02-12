Govt to lay 34-km long sewer line in 39 unauthorised Najafgarh colonies

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday approved a project to lay a 34-kilometre-long sewer line in 39 unauthorised colonies of Najafgarh.



The Rs 41-crore project will benefit 55,000 people in these unauthorised colonies, he said in the statement.

Sisodia has also directed the Delhi Jal Board officials to make the project meet expectations and complete the

quality work within the stipulated time.

Sisodia said that the Delhi government is working in a phased manner for laying various sewer lines in different areas of the national Capital and cleaning the Yamuna river and added that the government has set a target to completely clean the Yamuna river by the year 2025.

Sewage from unauthorised colonies not connected to the sewerage network flows directly into the Yamuna.

Sisodia said, “A 34-km long sewer line will be laid in 39 unauthorised colonies of the Najafgarh constituency. With this project, about 55 thousand people will get relief from sewer problems. Here the sewage is discharged into the drains without treatment, due to which the extremely polluted sewage water falls into the Yamuna river. To prevent the polluted sewage water from flowing into the river Yamuna, the DJB has decided to lay the sewer line, so that treated water falls into the

Yamuna river, which will be a huge step towards cleaning the Yamuna river.”

He further commented, “With the aim of keeping Delhi clean and making Yamuna pollution-free, free sewer connections are being provided by the Government to the residents of Delhi under the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana. Earlier getting a sewer connection was very expensive. People had to pay development, connection, and road-cutting charges to get sewer connections. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made it free. Lakhs of consumers in Delhi are taking advantage of this. Free individual house sewer connections would be given to 1,607 houses in Najafgarh. At present, due to the lack of a sewerage system here, sewage is released in the local pond, septic tank, or storm water drains, which fall into the Yamuna river. This increases the pollution level of the river. In such a situation, every house will be connected to sewage to reduce these water-polluting elements. The sewage generated from here will be sent through sewer lines to the nearest treatment plant, after which the treated water will flow into the Yamuna.”

There are 1,799 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

Of these, 725 have been connected to the sewerage network while work is underway in 573 others.