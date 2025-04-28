Govt to launch survey of cow shelters, provide financial aid for their op: CM

New Delhi: In a major move to tackle the growing issue of stray cattle in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the Delhi government would soon conduct a comprehensive survey of cow shelters across the city. Based on the survey findings, a new financial assistance scheme will be introduced to support the upkeep and smooth operation of these shelters.

Speaking at the Gramin Gaushala in Bawana, Gupta underlined her government’s emotional and cultural commitment to protecting cows, referring to them as “Gau Mata.” She expressed concern over the increasing number of abandoned cattle wandering the city’s roads, often falling victim to accidents.

“It pains us deeply to see cows left to fend for themselves after they have been milked. Responsibility lies with those who abandon these animals. We must ensure they are properly cared for,” Gupta said. She also reminded livestock owners that cattle are not permitted within the urban areas of Delhi and recommended designated locations like Ghoga Dairy, located about 50 kilometres from central Delhi, to house the animals.

The Chief Minister stressed that the sight of even a single cow on the streets should be unacceptable and pledged the government’s full support, along with the help of philanthropic organisations, in providing fodder, shelter, and healthcare for stray and abandoned bovines.

Gupta announced that a structured survey would soon be launched to assess the condition of existing cow shelters. Based on the survey’s findings, the Delhi government would frame a financial assistance plan aimed at enhancing shelter facilities, ensuring

holistic care for the animals, and reducing incidents of cattle-related accidents.

The announcement follows the Delhi government’s earlier commitment, made during its maiden budget session last month, to introduce legislation focused on the protection and conservation of stray cows. The proposed law will include stringent measures to curb the illegal cattle trade, penalise negligence by cattle owners, and prevent the exploitation of cows.

Raising concerns over public safety, several BJP MLAs have highlighted the issue of stray cows causing traffic disruptions and accidents across the city. According to data recently shared by Model Town MLA Ashok Goel, Delhi Police received over 25,000

complaints related to stray cattle between January 1 and February 19 this year, with most reports linked to traffic obstructions and road accidents.

The government’s new initiative aims to not only

address these immediate concerns but also foster a culture of compassion and responsibility toward animal welfare in the Capital.