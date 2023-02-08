Govt to launch spl Obstetrics & Pediatrics OPD services at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital

In a bid to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure further, the Delhi government is going to launch a special OPD for Obstetrics and Gynecology and Pediatrics at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in Dakshinpuri. As per a government statement, the OPD will have specialist doctors to ensure better healthcare facilities for the women and children of Delhi. The OPD will provide round-the-clock facilities to women of all ages.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Ambedkar Nagar Hospital is a newly established 600 bedded hospital in Dakshinpuri. Lakhs of urban and rural people are getting the benefit of quality healthcare services available here.”

Sisodia added, “The Delhi government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal is committed to providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Delhi. With the inauguration of the new OPD for women and children at Ambedkar Nagar Hospital, they will not have to travel far to avail the world-class healthcare services in Delhi. The hospital will not only have specialist services to take care of pregnant women but will also be equipped to provide medical facilities for children and women with other gynaecological issues.”

Sisodia, “The Delhi government’s aim is not only to make every government hospital in Delhi better than private hospitals but also to make them the best in the country. Following the instructions of the CM, all the new hospitals in Delhi have been made fully air-conditioned. More specialist healthcare services are also being added to the hospitals as per the demand. The Delhi government is working on the principle of providing quality and equitable health facilities to all people of Delhi.”