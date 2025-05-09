Govt to launch first-ever 'Talent Hunt Scheme'

New Delhi: In a bid to transform the national Capital into a global hub of creativity, the Delhi government is set to launch its first-ever ‘Talent Hunt Scheme’, aimed at identifying and nurturing emerging artists across various disciplines. The announcement came after a key meeting chaired by Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, Shri Kapil Mishra, held at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

The scheme, which was first introduced in the Delhi Budget 2025–26 by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is designed to provide a platform for individuals with skills in music, dance, folk arts, photography, and classical and instrumental music. The initiative seeks to discover hidden talents, provide them with mentorship, and elevate them to international platforms.

Calling it a “commendable step,” Kapil Mishra said, “The launch of the Talent Hunt Scheme is a commendable step towards making Delhi the global capital of creativity. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are not only committed to discovering talent but also to providing them with proper guidance and platforms.”

He emphasised inclusivity in the scheme’s vision. “Every skilled individual in Delhi will get a fair chance to display their abilities, without any discrimination. Participation from diverse communities will be encouraged to reflect the cultural diversity of the capital,” Mishra added. The initiative will include a wide array of workshops, competitions, and mentorship programs. Selected participants will have access to training, exposure, and

networking opportunities to help them scale their artistic journey.