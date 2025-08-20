Govt to launch app for receiving complaints

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has approved the launch of a single grievance redressal platform, the ‘Delhi Mitra App, Public Grievance Redressal System’, aimed at addressing citizens’ complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would ensure accountability and efficiency across departments, including the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporations, DDA, NDMC, and the Delhi Cantonment Board. “This system is not just about paperwork but about genuine solutions,” she stated.

The app will provide four channels for filing complaints, a web portal, a mobile application (iOS and Android), WhatsApp, and a call centre. Handwritten complaints submitted to government offices will also be digitised and uploaded. Citizens will receive SMS alerts at every stage, and dissatisfied complainants will have their cases automatically escalated to higher authorities.

To enhance accessibility, grievance officers will meet the public every Wednesday between 10 am and 12 noon without prior appointment. The government plans to implement the system within two months, after which the existing PGMS will be merged into the new platform.

According to the CM, ‘Delhi Mitra’ reflects the principles of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” and is designed to promote ease of living for Delhi’s residents.