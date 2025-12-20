Govt to launch Abadi Deh survey, ending decades-old land disputes

Our correspondent

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced the launch of a comprehensive survey of Abadi Deh areas in the city’s rural villages, aiming to provide legal proof of property ownership and resolve long-standing land disputes.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the move will “ensure property ownership rights in rural Abadi Deh areas and resolve decades-old boundary disputes,” marking a significant step in rural land management.

Under the SVAMITVA Scheme, the government will conduct technology-driven surveys using drones and aerial photography, complemented by ground verification to ensure accurate mapping of all plots. Preliminary maps will be physically verified, and boundaries of Abadi Deh areas will be demarcated, including private plots, jointly owned land, community spaces, religious sites, graveyards, drains, roads, and government properties. The Revenue Department, which will oversee the survey, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Survey of India. So far, drone surveys have been completed in 31 villages, and verified maps for 25 villages have been submitted for issuance of geo-based identification numbers.

Once the survey is complete, records will be fully computerised, and property cards will be issued to residents, serving as legal proof of ownership. These cards will enable villagers to access bank loans, financial aid, and government schemes, while also supporting planned development, infrastructure upgrades, and preservation of village heritage.

Explaining the need for the initiative, Gupta noted that Abadi Deh refers to the inhabited areas within villages that historically lack official revenue records, leaving residents without legal proof of ownership. “This survey will provide villagers with concrete evidence of ownership, promote transparency, and facilitate development,” she said.

With this initiative, Delhi aims to transform rural land management, end disputes, and provide citizens with secure and legally recognised property rights for the first time.