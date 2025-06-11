Govt to launch 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on June 14

New Delhi: In a significant boost to Delhi’s primary healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet, will likely inaugurate 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on June 14. This initiative aims to provide

more comprehensive and accessible medical services across the Capital.

According to senior health department officials, CM Gupta will inaugurate one centre in person, while virtually launching six others. The remaining 26 centres will be inaugurated by six cabinet ministers, each assigned to locations in their respective constituencies.

Alongside the new health centres, Gupta will also unveil 15 Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras at state-run hospitals to improve access to affordable, generic medicines for patients. These Kendras are expected to ease the financial burden on families, particularly during medical emergencies, by providing an alternative to high-cost branded drugs.