‘Govt to introduce new Summer Action Plan by end of this month’

New Delhi: The Delhi government will introduce its new Summer Action Plan with 16 steps by the end of this month, according to a government official.

Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting for the Summer Action Plan with officials from 30 concerned departments. During the meeting, all the concerned departments submitted their reports to the Environment Department and on the basis of the reports and suggestions provided by all the departments, the Environment Department has also been directed to prepare a

detailed action plan for the minister. The detailed report of the Summer Action Plan will be submitted to the Chief Minister on April 24.

The government is developing a Summer Action Plan this year as well, focusing on 16 focus points, to combat pollution over the summer, Rai said and added that based on each point the different

departments were ordered to prepare an action plan based on it and submit a detailed report to the Environment Department by April 20. Under the 16 focus points included in the Summer Action Plan, it has been decided to prepare an immediate and long-term action plan to control Delhi’s pollution and work towards its implementation.

“After the meeting today, the Environment Department was directed to prepare a

detailed action plan on the basis of the reports/suggestions submitted by all the departments,” Rai said.