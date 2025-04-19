Govt to install 3,000 water ATMs in Delhi

New Delhi: The BJP government will install 3,000 water ATMs across the national capital, with the Delhi Jal Board sending a proposal to the Cabinet for its approval, officials on Friday said. These water ATMs will come up in major commercial areas and markets followed by areas without piped water infrastructure, they said.

According to the plan, the Delhi Jal Board will provide Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards to people to use the ATMs for accessing free water monthly (20,000 litre), while they will be charged for water beyond the allotted quantity. The proposal for setting up 3,000 water ATMs has been sent to the Cabinet for approval of funds worth Rs 210 crore, an official said. “We have sent the proposal to the Cabinet to install 3,000 water ATMs across the city. A final decision is yet to be taken,” the official said.

Earlier this month, Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced that the Delhi government would be

setting up 5,000 water ATMs across the city.