Govt to install 200+ CCTVs at Saket court complex

New Delhi: In a decisive move to enhance courtroom security, the Delhi government has greenlit a comprehensive surveillance upgrade at the Saket District Court complex. The decision follows a chilling incident on June 5, when an undertrial prisoner was killed inside the court lockup by two other inmates, reportedly due to a personal rivalry.

The shocking breach exposed serious lapses in monitoring systems within the high-traffic judicial premises, prompting urgent calls for action. Responding to mounting safety concerns, the Public Works Department (PWD) has now initiated a Rs 2.4 crore project aimed at boosting surveillance capabilities across the entire court facility.

As part of the planned revamp, over 260 advanced CCTV units will be installed throughout the complex. This includes 168 bullet cameras for outdoor, long-range monitoring and 101 high-resolution dome cameras with 8-megapixel capabilities for indoor spaces.

The surveillance system will not only monitor the court buildings but will also extend to adjacent residential quarters. Additionally, a dedicated 24x7 IP-based control room and a records archive facility will be established to ensure continuous monitoring and data retrieval for investigative and legal needs.

Importantly, the project also includes integration with the existing camera network, creating a single, centralised monitoring grid for better oversight. Officials said tenders

have been floated and the implementation, once contracted, is expected to take approximately three months.

This security enhancement comes in line with the Delhi High Court’s 2021 directive, which called for thorough security audits and mandatory CCTV coverage at all district courts. The High Court had underlined

the need for advanced surveillance tools and stricter vehicle screening measures to protect judicial officers, litigants, and prisoners.

After the June 5 incident, the Principal District and Sessions Judge for South Delhi confirmed that the Saket court had already begun installing “integrated security equipment” at all entry and exit points.