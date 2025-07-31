Govt to host mega tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur: CM

New Delhi: In a historic cultural initiative, the Delhi government will commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with the city’s most extensive tribute yet, a three-day event at Red Fort starting November 25.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level planning meeting on Wednesday with key ministers, Sikh scholars, and religious leaders to finalise preparations for the landmark event. Calling the tribute “Delhi’s collective homage to one of the greatest sacrifices in human history,” CM Gupta said, “Our aim is not just to remember, but to bring Guru Sahib’s timeless message of justice, freedom, and compassion to every home, school, and generation.” The event will include a Light and Sound Show at Red Fort based entirely on Sikh history, a massive Kirtan Darbar, langar for thousands, a seminar with interfaith leaders, and an immersive museum showcasing rare manuscripts and archives.