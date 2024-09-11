Govt to hire specialised agency to prevent Ganesha idols’ immersion in Yamuna

New Delhi: In a proactive measure to safeguard the Yamuna River from pollution during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Delhi government has announced plans to engage a specialised agency for the erection of barricades and the deployment of labour. This initiative aims to prevent the immersion of Ganesha idols into the river, a common practice during the festival that has previously contributed to significant environmental concerns.



The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of Delhi has released a tender inviting bids from agencies to handle this critical task. According to the official statement, the selected agency will be tasked with establishing barricades along specific stretches of the river and managing the workforce required for this operation. The designated areas for the barricades include the Eastern Bank of the Yamuna River, stretching from Nanaksar Gurudwara to the Uttar Pradesh border, and from the Wazirabad Barrage to the Old Railway Bridge.

The primary responsibility of the agency will be to construct barricades using mild steel pipes and curtains to prevent any Ganesha idols from entering the river. Additionally, the agency will need to deploy labourers in three shifts to ensure continuous monitoring and maintenance of the barricades. This arrangement is crucial for effective management throughout the day and night during the festival. The official also emphasised that the agency must adopt strategies to minimise any adverse impacts on the surrounding environment and public. This includes taking precautions to avoid causing any disturbance to nearby property owners, tenants, or the general public. The agency is required to implement measures that will prevent damage to adjacent properties and mitigate issues related to pollutants such as smoke, dust, and noise.

Furthermore, the contract stipulates that the agency must employ environmentally friendly methodologies and equipment to reduce pollution and ensure minimal disruption to road users and nearby residents. The intention is to balance the necessity of preventing idol immersion with the need to maintain a harmonious environment for all stakeholders involved. The tender process underscores the Delhi government’s commitment to addressing the environmental challenges posed by large-scale public celebrations. By outsourcing these responsibilities to a dedicated agency, the government aims to ensure that the festive activities do not compromise the ecological health of the Yamuna River, which has faced severe pollution issues in recent years. As the Ganesh Chaturthi festival approaches, this initiative reflects a broader effort by local authorities to implement sustainable practices and improve the management of urban festivals.