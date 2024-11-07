Govt to hasten shifting of high-tension power lines in Bawana, Kirari

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has announced a significant move to fast-track the process of shifting high-tension power lines across the Capital. Chief Minister Atishi directed officials to simplify the existing policies, with a special focus on providing relief to residents in areas where power lines pose a safety risk. As part of the initiative, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will soon issue new guidelines to ensure transparency and faster execution of power line shifting.

The new policy aims to reduce delays that have plagued the shifting of high-tension lines, which are often necessary for public safety, especially in densely populated or high-risk areas. Currently, power distribution companies only proceed with shifting high-tension lines after receiving 100 per cent advance payment, a requirement that has led to long delays. Under the new framework, however, power companies will now only need a 30 per cent advance payment to begin work, significantly speeding up the process. Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to improving public safety and expediting infrastructure work, stating, “The goal is to ensure transparency and timely payments for line shifting by power distribution companies. This change will help us move forward with the necessary work quickly.”

The focus will initially be on the constituencies of Burari, Kirari, and Bawana, where nine high-tension lines will be shifted as part of the first phase. In these areas, power lines will be moved from locations like Nithari Chowk in Kirari, Shani Mandir Colony in Burari, and Ara Colony in Bawana,

where they are currently posing a risk to residents. The Delhi government is also covering the full cost of shifting

lines in rural areas, farmers’ zones, public buildings, and unauthorised colonies.