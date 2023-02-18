Govt to give facelift to Ring Road stretch

New Delhi: The Delhi government approved a project worth Rs 23 crore for beautifying and maintaining a 4.60 km road stretch on the Ring Road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu.

The project has been taken up on priority by the Public Works Department (PWD) in view of the preparations for G20, and the stretch includes memorials like Rajghat, which will see visitors from all over the world.

“We are working in mission mode to improve the roads of Delhi to provide a better commuting experience to all. The work of beautification and strengthening of the road from the IP flyover to Hanuman Setu will be done by PWD on Ring Road, as well as special attention will be paid to the landscaping of roadsides,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The project includes the maintenance and upkeep of pavements, central verges and service lanes of the entire road stretch, including other allied works such as lane marking, white-washing of parapet

walls, and painting of kerbstones and railings.