Govt to form night task force on waste violations

New Delhi: In a bid to tighten enforcement against night-time sanitation lapses and illegal waste activity, as per some media reports, the Delhi government has decided to set up a multi-agency task force that will monitor the Capital’s streets after dark. Senior officials said the decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier this week, where she expressed dissatisfaction over recurring violations such as unauthorised C&D waste dumping and errant vehicular movement during night cleaning hours.

The new task force will keep constant watch on roads and stretches maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD), ensuring sweeping operations are carried out properly and breaches of environmental rules are immediately reported. “The Chief Minister made it clear that Delhi cannot afford gaps in cleanliness efforts. The task force will act as an on-ground enforcement and monitoring unit, drawing staff from different departments to work in coordination,” an official familiar with the meeting said.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also participated in the review. According to officials quoted by some media, the Chief Minister pressed the civic body to fast-track modernisation of waste handling systems and assured that financial support would be provided for purchasing new machinery.

She also asked departments to complete the deployment of required manpower and equipment within the next two weeks and submit a compliance update.

One of the major directives was the installation of green shredders across all 70 assembly constituencies for proper processing of horticultural and garden waste. An officer present at the meeting said the CM emphasised that scattered leaf and pruning waste contributes significantly to local pollution and must be managed scientifically.

The MCD has additionally been instructed to upgrade its door-to-door garbage collection network and intensify public outreach on segregation. More compactors, dumpers and large containers are expected to be stationed at all 437 garbage-vulnerable points across Delhi. Colonies that demonstrate consistent and efficient waste management will receive official recognition, officials said.

To reduce the strain on landfills, the civic body has been told to provide a detailed report on the functioning and distribution of composting units. The CM has also asked each of the 12 MCD zones to earmark land for establishing compressed biogas and smaller biogas plants. She further stressed the need for adequate deployment of auto-tippers, compactors and mini-trucks, noting that sanitation projects must follow strict timelines and maintain full transparency.