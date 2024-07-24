Govt to expand PUC checking centers in city

New Delhi: In a proactive step towards ensuring vehicular compliance with pollution norms, the Delhi government is set to increase the number of Pollution Under Control (PUC) checking centers across the city. This move aims to address the convenience of residents in obtaining vehicle certification, as several existing centers were found non-operational.



The Transport Department has reached out to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. (IGL) to establish new PUC checking centers at their respective sites. Transport Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “By increasing the number of PUC checking centers, we aim to make it more convenient for citizens to get their vehicles tested and certified.”

Currently, Delhi hosts over 900 PUC checking centers, with more than 700 situated at petrol pumps. Minister Gahlot expressed gratitude for the cooperation extended by DMRC and IGL in facilitating this expansion asserting, “We appreciate the cooperation of DMRC and IGL in this endeavor.”

The decision follows recent findings by the Transport Department that some existing PUC checking centers were not operational, failing to comply with Supreme Court directives mandating their presence at every fuel station since 2017. In response, strict actions are being enforced against non-compliant centers, including suspension of operations within the city.

The initiative underscores the Delhi government’s commitment to combating air pollution by ensuring vehicles adhere to stringent emission standards.