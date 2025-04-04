Govt to enroll 1 lakh in Ayushman Bharat scheme by April 10

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a rapid rollout of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, prioritising the “poorest of the poor” in the national Capital. Health minister Pankaj Singh confirmed that one lakh beneficiaries would be enrolled by April 10 as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare services in the city.

Under this initiative, families under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and other priority households will be the first to receive Ayushman Bharat health cards. Singh emphasised the urgency of implementing the scheme following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), stating that the government is focused on reaching the most vulnerable sections swiftly.

“We will ensure that the cards are first issued to those who need them the most, including AAY beneficiaries and priority households. Once the initial phase is completed, the distribution will be expanded further,” Singh said.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched by the Central government under the National Health Policy 2017, had not been implemented in Delhi until now. It includes key healthcare initiatives such as Ayushman Arogya Mandir, critical care blocks, integrated diagnostic facilities, and the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Digital record-keeping will also be introduced to improve patient management and monitoring.

The decision to implement Ayushman Bharat comes after the BJP government, which took office on February 20, made it a priority in its first Cabinet meeting. The administration has significantly increased the healthcare budget for the financial year 2025-26, allocating Rs 12,893 crore, a 48 per cent rise from the Rs 8,685 crore set by the previous AAP government.

Of this, Rs 2,144 crore will be specifically used to expand insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat, offering health insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh per individual, with Rs 7 lakh being borne by the Delhi government. Additionally, Rs 1,666.66 crore has been earmarked under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to enhance critical care and diagnostic services. Another Rs 147.64 crore will go towards strengthening financial protection under AB-PMJAY.

A further Rs 10 crore has been set aside for the Ayushman Digital Mission, which aims to modernise patient records and create a unified healthcare data system.