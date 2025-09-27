Govt to empanel 5-star hotels to host CM, ministers’ events
New Delhi: Delhi government will empanel five-star hotels in the city to serve as a venue for hosting important events, including
state functions and programmes involving the chief minister and her Cabinet, officials said on Friday.
The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government organises high-level functions on behalf of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and offices of the cabinet ministers, as well as state-level functions and programmes, they said.
