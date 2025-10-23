Govt to develop 17 model Chhath ghats along Yamuna, withdraw cases against devotees: CM

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday announced that her government will withdraw all cases filed in 2021 against devotees who performed Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna, calling it a move to “honour people’s faith.” She also unveiled plans to construct 17 model ghats along the Yamuna River to host this year’s celebrations in a grand and organised manner.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said, “The earlier government imposed restrictions on people’s faith, but our government respects it. FIRs filed against devotees during the previous government’s tenure will now be withdrawn.” She emphasised that Chhath Puja is not merely a ritual but a reflection of Delhi’s collective belief and cultural identity.

The Chief Minister said that this year’s Chhath celebrations will be the most elaborate ever held in the capital. “Over 1,000 Chhath ghats are being prepared across Delhi, including 17 large model ghats along the Yamuna. Every sub-division will have at least one model ghat so that devotees in every area can celebrate the festival conveniently,” she said.

Each of the 17 model ghats, stretching from Palla to Kalindi Kunj, will be equipped with lighting, sanitation, drinking water, tents, and other facilities. Gupta said every district will have local teams ensuring safety, cleanliness, and crowd management. “We are ensuring that the ghats remain clean, safe, and accessible for all devotees,” she added.

The Chief Minister also noted that Chhath Puja has evolved into one of Delhi’s largest cultural events. “Last year, Chhath was celebrated at 929 ghats. This year, over 1,000 committees have already sought permission to host the festival,” she said. More than 200 ghats will feature cultural programmes in Bhojpuri and Maithili to celebrate the spirit of the festival, while floral showers, decorative gates, and medical aid stations will be arranged across key sites.

Highlighting her government’s preparations, Gupta said, “Just as Delhi made history this Diwali with a grand drone show and Deepotsav at Kartavya Path, Chhath Puja this year will be both divine and grand. Delhi is no longer just the political capital of India, it is becoming the capital of faith.” The Chief Minister said that MPs, MLAs, councillors, and public representatives have been directed to lead cleanliness drives at the ghats ahead of the festival. “Delhi will witness a beautiful confluence of devotion, cleanliness, and cultural harmony,” Gupta said, as she reaffirmed her government’s commitment to uphold people’s religious traditions while maintaining civic order.