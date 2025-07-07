Govt to cover Munak Canal with solar panels

New Delhi: In a significant move toward sustainable water and energy management, the Delhi government has announced plans to cover the Munak Canal with solar panels. The project, still in the planning and feasibility stage, aims to curb water loss, enhance safety, and generate renewable electricity for the capital.

The announcement follows a recent inspection of the Munak Canal by Delhi Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, accompanied by senior officials. The inspection revealed high levels of water loss due to evaporation and seepage, particularly in two key segments of the canal, the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC). According to data reviewed during the visit, the DSB suffers from nearly

30 per cent water loss due to seepage and evaporation, while the CLC records about 5 per cent loss, significant given the volume of water flowing through the system.

“The Munak Canal is a lifeline for Delhi’s water supply. But in its current form, it is also a major source of loss, pollution, and risk,” said Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. “Our plan to cover it with solar panels will help us save water, produce clean power, and make the canal safer and more secure for the people of Delhi.”

As part of the proposed initiative, the Delhi government plans to build four-foot-high walls on both sides of the canal within Delhi’s territory. Solar panels will be mounted over these walls to create a continuous cover above the water. Officials say this design will serve several purposes: reducing evaporation by

limiting sun exposure, improving safety by preventing accidental falls, and deterring garbage dumping and unauthorised access to the canal.

“This initiative is not just about saving water, it’s about protecting lives, generating clean energy, and making Delhi’s water infrastructure smarter and safer,” Singh added. “We are committed to adopting innovative solutions that serve our people and protect our resources for generations to come.”

The 102-kilometre-long Munak Canal system stretches across both Delhi and Haryana, with about 17 kilometres within Delhi’s jurisdiction.

The Delhi government is also in discussions with Haryana authorities to ensure smooth coordination on maintenance and management of the entire canal system.