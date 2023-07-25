Govt to construct India’s largest trauma centre in Mangolpuri, says Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to construct India’s largest trauma centre at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri.



The decision to construct the Trauma Centre came after Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj’s surprise inspection of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he reviewed the ongoing work of the new building.

The state-of-the-art facility, boasting an impressive capacity of 662 beds, aims to provide top-notch emergency medical services to the people of northwest Delhi and beyond.

Expressing his satisfaction with the project’s progress, Bharadwaj assured that the construction would be completed within the specified timeframe.

During the inspection, the minister interacted with patients and their families, ensuring that no middlemen were exploiting them and confirming that the hospital was not involved in any unauthorised monetary transactions. Patients attested to receiving treatment without the need for bribes, and all medicines were provided free of cost, reflecting the government’s commitment to transparency and affordable healthcare.

Bharadwaj stated that, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is providing all possible support for the development of the institution. Negligence in providing healthcare facilities to the public will not be tolerated.”

“Currently, due to the scarcity of such facilities in Delhi, accident victims often face delays in treatment and transportation to distant centres. The new Trauma Centre’s establishment will enable immediate medical attention for those requiring urgent care in the vicinity,” he added.

MLA Rakhi Birla, who was also present during the inspection, apprised the minister of the slow progress in construction. In response, Bharadwaj urged the contractor to expedite the work and emphasised that the new Trauma Centre would be a boon for the millions of residents in the area.

The upcoming Trauma Centre will house cutting-edge diagnostic facilities, operation theatres, and OPD halls, significantly enhancing healthcare services in northwest Delhi.