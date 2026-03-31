Govt to construct 2.7-km protection wall along Mungeshpur drain

New Delhi: The Delhi irrigation and flood control department plans to construct a wall stretching over nearly three kilometres for protection against flooding along the Mungeshpur drain in the Outer Delhi area, officials said on Tuesday.

Last year, a section of the drain was damaged, letting water into villages and colonies situated near the Haryana border. People living in the low-lying areas were evacuated as a result. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had spoken with her Haryana counterpart about the rescue operation.

“The work will be carried out along both the left and right sides of the bank of the Mungeshpur drain. The inspection road along the bank will also be repaired, and its height will be increased. A tender has been issued for this,” an official said.

Ahead of the monsoon season, the department will carry out this work at the cost of over Rs 4.3 crore, according to the official, which will include the 2.7-kilometre wall.

The irrigation and flood control department is also taking up a similar project -- construction of a five-kilometre protection wall along the Yamuna river from Majnu Ka Tila to Kashmere Gate area. The project is being planned to protect residential areas along the Ring Road, which have seen flooding in the past monsoon season when the water level was high.

According to officials, approval has been given to the Mungeshpur wall project, and the work is expected to be completed in six months, after awarding of the project.